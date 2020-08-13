Police arraign killers of female flying officer, Arotile, in Kaduna

The three suspected killers of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile have been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court, Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Kaduna, by the Nigerian Police.

Mohammed Jalige, the Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a telephone conversation with journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Jalige said the three suspects – Nehemiah Adejoh, Igbekele Folorunsho and Festus Gbayegun – were being investigated for criminal offences of culpable homicide and traffic offence.

He explained that the Kaduna Police Command has concluded investigations into the matter and that the suspects have been charged before a Chief Magistrate Court.

Emmanuel Benjamin, the chief magistrate, after hearing the bail applications from counsels to the defendants, granted Nehemiah Adejoh, the driver of the vehicle that killed the female flying officer, a bail of N1 million and a surety to the same amount, while Igbekele Folorunsho and Festus Gbayegun were granted bail to the sum of N500,000 each.

The matter was adjourned to 24th and 26th August for hearing.