PMI Africa conference on sustainable growth starts in Lagos today

Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading association for project professionals, Will today commence its annual Africa Conference for ‘Project Economy’ with the theme, ‘Sustainable Growth for Social Good: Connecting ideas, people and projects’.

The in-person conference is being hosted at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos, between Sunday September 11 and Tuesday 13, September. According to the organisers, last year’s virtual conference attracted more than 1400 attendees.

Every year, the conference attracts dozens of speakers who bring distinct, valuable and unique conversations, providing education to drive the future of the profession. The expo floor at the conference will showcase products and services.

“The world has undergone some seismic shifts over the past two years and not one sector was left completely immune, including project management. The line-up of speakers reflects our view on how the profession will transform and how projects will be delivered across sectors that contribute majorly to the economy,” George Asamani, the business development lead, Africa, PMI stated.

According to him, the conference will deliver expert insights, as well as serve as a platform for networking and knowledge sharing. He states that this year’s event places emphasis on the importance of women, youth and education in Africa’s sustainable growth trajectory and will cover a wide range of topics, from new ways of working in the Metaverse and pioneering NFT projects, to spotlights on Africa’s emerging music, film, and tech industries.

“Necessity is the mother of all invention and now innovation. We are thrilled that the Africa Conference has grown in influence and is able to attract such an exceptional panel of speakers and at the same time drive the narrative around social good and sustainability forward. We look forward to sharing new learning and perspectives with the PMI community as we look for ways to make ideas a reality,” Asamani stated.

Paul Omugbe, president, PMI Nigeria Chapter, while speaking on hosting the conference in one of the continent’s largest economies, said, “We are looking forward to welcoming delegates from across the world as they join us in September for the in-person event. The profession is at an exciting point as governments gear to build back better and what better place than a centerpiece event likes the Africa Conference to have a dialogue”.

According to Omugbe, the conference is open to a global audience keen to learn how changemakers and project professionals in Africa are seizing this incredible growth opportunity. He states further that the conference brings together chapter leaders, members, volunteers, captains of industry, government, and stakeholders from the project management sphere – project, programme, and portfolio managers with similar career goals to share best practices, earn professional development units (PDUs), meet like-minded professionals, learn and retain valuable skills and knowledge.