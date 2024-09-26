PLWDs ask EFCC to stop harassing Bello, ex-Kogi governor

The Disability Community in Kogi State has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to stop harassing Yahaya Bello, former Governor of Kogi State.

This is coming at the heels of recent siege on Kogi State Governor’s lodge in Abuja by the operatives of the anti -graft agency in a bid to arrest former Governor of Kogi State over corruption allegations.

Spokesperson of the group, Arome Daniel Ibrahim, made the call in a statement in Lokoja on Wednesday issued to lend the voice of the disability community to the clarion call for peaceful resolution of the impasse.

He said “The call on the EFCC to stop the alleged harassment of former Governor Bello had become necessary, taking into account the life touching impact of his administration on the lives of the PWDs and other citizens of Kogi.

“From all indications, the harassment of Yahaya Bello seems to be a planned attack by the enemies of Kogi state, and by implications, persons with disabilities in the state who relish the mildest touch of the former Governor with fond memories.

“Former Governor Yahaya Bello stands out as the first; the one and only Governor in the history of Kogi State who had appointed 10 PWDs into various political offices in addition to several appointments of PWDs as Supervisory Councillors at the local government level, thereby giving us what we have never had in kogi State.

“The PWDs in the state have benefited greatly from the inclusive policies of Bello’s administration to such an extent of wide political inclusion, health insurance coverage, among other development initiatives that advanced the economic well-being of Kogites .

“Bello was the only Governor since the creation of Kogi State to sign a law protecting the Right of persons with disabilities. Bello established an Agency for the welfare of persons with disabilities in kogi State. Yahaya Bello Employed many persons with disabilities into the state civil service.

“Former Governor Bello made provisions for persons with disabilities to Holy land. Yahaya Bello empowers so many persons with disabilities in kogi State in the area of skills acquisition.

“Bello’s Government took some persons with disabilities out of the country for medical surgeries. Provision of mobility aids to the PWDs in the state through the office of the first lady. Inclusion of PWDs in so many government activities of Kogi State Government.

“A total of One hundred and two (102) persons with disabilities were empowered to the tune of two million, twenty seven thousand naira (N2,027,000) each through the World Bank APPEALS project in kogi State.

“Whoever touches the life of the less privileged, always wins the favour of God Almighty as Bello had demonstrated uncommon love for PWDs in the state, with a deep sense of political commitment to emphatic leadership.

“It’s on this note that we are asking the EFCC to please stop harassing the true lover of persons with disability in Kogi State and Nigeria.

“We equally use this medium to call on President Bola Ahmed TINUBU to call EFCC Boss to order and put a stop to the humiliation of our political icon of Kogi State,” PWDs pleads.