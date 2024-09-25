Why EFCC rejects Yahaya Bello’s surrender

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has strongly criticized former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, accusing him of attempting to obstruct justice and avoid facing his ongoing money laundering charges. In a statement released on Wednesday, the anti-graft agency expressed its dissatisfaction with Bello’s dramatic visit to the EFCC headquarters last week, which it described as a calculated ploy to evade due legal process and manipulate public sentiment.

Bello is currently facing an 18-count charge of money laundering totalling N80.2 billion, filed by the EFCC. Despite his legal team’s assurance that he would appear before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the former governor has yet to formally respond to the charges.

The EFCC condemned Bello’s actions, particularly his claim that an attempted arrest at the Kogi State Governor’s Lodge was part of an assassination plot.

The commission dismissed this assertion as a baseless tactic aimed at discrediting the agency, marking the first time such an allegation has been made against the EFCC in its two decades of operation. The agency maintained that these claims were nothing more than a distraction from the real legal issues.

The commission revealed that Bello’s high-profile visit to its headquarters on September 18, accompanied by a large security detail and a sitting governor, raised suspicions. The EFCC declined to accept his surrender, citing concerns about his previous evasion of its summons and intelligence suggesting ulterior motives behind his appearance.

In its statement, the EFCC reiterated its determination to pursue the case, ensuring that Bello will have his day in court. The agency emphasized that it would not be deterred by the former governor’s alleged media stunts or political manoeuvring.

“The fight against corruption will continue without fear or favour, and no amount of blackmail or public sympathy will deter the EFCC from ensuring that justice is served,” the commission declared.

The EFCC also pointed out that the ongoing investigation into Bello is part of a broader crackdown on corruption. In 2024 alone, the commission has arraigned several high-profile figures, including former governors and ministers.

It could be recalled that a statement from Ohiare Michael, Director of the Yahaya Bello Media Office, claimed that the former Kogi State governor had visited the EFCC headquarters to honour an invitation from the agency.

However, while Bello’s media team maintained that he was responding to the EFCC’s request, the anti-graft commission refuted this, asserting that the former governor remains a wanted individual.

Michael also noted that Bello decided to visit the EFCC after consultations with his legal team and political associates.

As the public awaits the next phase of this high-stakes legal battle, the EFCC has made it clear that Yahaya Bello’s surrender will not be accepted through theatrics but through proper legal channels.