Plateau: Unapproved building owners faces ₦1m fine as Mutfwang signs executive order 003

Plateau State Government has declared that owners of buildings without prior approval within three weeks will face a fine of up to one million naira.

This stern measure comes as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure orderly development and adherence to building standards across the state.

The General Manager, Jos metropolitan Development Board, Hart Bankat made this known while reading the governor’s executive order 003 at a press conference on Tuesday in Jos.

Bankat said the proliferation of unapproved buildings poses a significant threat to public safety and urban aesthetics which is imperative to take firm action to deter such unlawful practices.

The GM added that under the new directive, property owners are required to present valid approvals for their buildings within the stipulated three-week timeframe, failure to comply will result in the imposition one million naira.

Furthermore, the government has vowed to intensify enforcement efforts to identify and penalize violators across Jos metropoly.

“As you are aware, the growing population in Plateau State has led to an increase in vehicular traffic and the haphazard construction of buildings, which has resulted in congestion and safety hazards in our cities. To address these challenges and ensure the sustainable development of our state, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has issued Executive Order No. 003, 2024.

“Owners of buildings without approval that are condonable with greater Jos master plan who have not regularized same within three months shall be liable to a fine of of not less than one million naira for failure to obtain the approval within the stipulated time.

“This executive order aims to regulate the construction of buildings and the flow of vehicular traffic in Plateau State. Under this order, all new building projects must obtain the necessary permits and comply with building codes and regulations. Unauthorized constructions will be demolished in accordance with the law.

“Furthermore, the order also aims to streamline vehicular traffic by implementing traffic management measures, such as designated parking spaces, traffic lights, and road signage. Violators of traffic rules will face strict penalties, including fines and vehicle impoundment.

“We believe that by enforcing this executive order, we can improve the quality of life for all residents of Plateau State and create a safe and organized urban environment. We urge all residents to cooperate with the authorities and adhere to the provisions of Executive Order No. 003, 2024.

The General Manager advised owners of astray animals roaming the streets to hence forth not allow them move within Jos metroplise saying violators shall get stiff penalty.

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development, Joshua Ubadoma had earlier led other government officials to the Plateau state old legislative quarters in Jos where a structure was illegally erected at the civil service club.

Accompanied by key officials including the Commissioner of Information, Musa Ashoms and the General Manager, Jos metropolitan Development Board, Hart Bankat, the Commissioner highlighted the government’s unwavering commitment to maintaining order and adherence to building protocols across the state.

He expressed deep concern over the trend of encroachment and unauthorized construction on government properties.

Ubandoma said the stance of government at the unauthorized occupation and development of government properties reflects the government’s determination to protect public assets and ensure proper utilization of land resources.

“Taking over government properties for personal use or unauthorized construction not only violates the law but also undermines the principles of fairness and equity. It deprives the government of valuable assets meant for public benefit and distorts the orderly allocation of land resources within the state it also tempers with Jos master plan”.