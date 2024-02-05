Plateau: Mutfwang relaxes curfew, now 8pm to 7am

Following the improved security situation in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has further relaxed the earlier imposed curfew in the locality.

The curfew will now be observed from 8pm to 7am, in order to allow residents to engage in their agricultural and economic activities, thereby contributing to the overall development of the state.

Governor Mutfwang, in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs and made available to BusinessDay Monday evening said the adjustment in the period for the curfew was made after careful consideration and consultation with the State Security Council.

The statement further said the Governor encouraged community leaders from diverse backgrounds, irrespective of faith or ethnicity, to continue their strategic engagements aimed at nurturing trust, fostering tolerance, and promoting better understanding among the people.

While urging the residents of Mangu Local Government Area to strictly adhere to the curfew by remaining indoors between 8pm and 7am, he enjoined them to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

Governor Mutfwang also called on the security personnel to fulfill their constitutional responsibility of enforcing the curfew effectively to prevent any breach of law and order.

He expressed gratitude for the cooperation and support received so far, and urged the community to maintain their collaboration with the security agencies to ensure the complete restoration of peace and order in the Local Government Area.

BusinessDay recently reported that the governor had imposed a 24-hour curfew on Mangu LGA over the deteriorating security situation in the area following attacks that killed 30 persons and burnt several houses in Kwahaslalek village in the area.

The governor later relaxed the curfew from 4:Pm to 8pm following the improved security situation in the area.