How I lost 8 family members in Plateau attack – Jalang

The Christmas Eve attack in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State has left a bitter taste in the mouth of Nigerians as victims recount the horrific events.

Mandong Jalang, a photographer and bakery consultant in Jos, shares a heart-wrenching tale of the tragedy that befell his family during the assault.

In an interview with Nigerian Tribune, Jalang narrated how neighbouring villages were first targeted before the assailants descended upon his own village at around 8 p.m., claiming the lives of 18 individuals, including several of his relatives.

“I was not in the village when the attack happened, but from what I gathered, they first attacked villages neighbouring ours and then they advanced to my village around 8p.m. where they killed 18 people,” he said.

Jalang had knocks for the security agents as he said their actions portends suspicion because his village and neighbouring villages had security checkpoints and posts not far away but they could only respond four hours after the attack had finished.

According to him, the authorities had prior knowledge of the looming attack but failed to intervene in time.

Despite being informed as early as 6 p.m., security forces arrived four hours after the assault, by which time the attackers had already fled the scene.

He said, “They did not respond in time. They were informed even before the attack happened, but they did not show up until four hours after the attack.

“There is a border village between Barkin-Ladi and Bokkos Local Government called Tanti. It’s about 10 minutes’ drive to my village and there are soldiers stationed in that village.

“The residents there informed them of what was going on but they never showed up.”

He highlighted the proximity of military posts to his village, emphasising the lack of prompt action despite their presence in nearby communities.

“So, if you look at the whole thing, you begin to wonder if the security agents have a hand in all that is happening, or why would they not respond to a situation like that?

“They were informed about 6p.m. but they didn’t show up till about 11p.m. when the attackers had gone. My village is not far from the road and soldiers are stationed in Tudun Mazat, a community before my village when you’re coming from Barkin-Ladi.

“There are also soldiers in Kuba. All these communities I mentioned are not far from my village; they are about a kilometer away. There is also a community after my village that has two military checkpoints.

“So, soldiers are in almost all the communities surrounding my village and they have bikes and vans but none responded when the attack was on and the damage was being done.”

The loss suffered by Jalang’s family was profound. His father, four cousins, three of his mother’s brothers, and his uncle’s wife were among those tragically killed.

Jalang’s mother narrowly escaped the onslaught, fleeing the village with only the clothes on her back, losing all their belongings to the flames that engulfed their property.

He explained, “My father, David Jalang, was killed. Four of my cousins, Emmanuel Jalang, Fidelis Jalang, Gaius Adamu and Matawal Gaius, were all killed.

“On my mother’s side, three of her brothers, Solomon Langwen, Mafulul Langwen, Nafor Makut and Maren Masok, were killed. Her uncle’s wife, Mildred Makut, was also killed.

“So, out of the 18 people that were killed during the attack in my village, 10 were related to me. Thankfully, my mother fled the village in the evening when the attackers were in the neighbouring village.

“She left the village with only what she was wearing. That was how she survived. She has not been finding it easy but we thank God. Apart from the loss of lives, all our property was burnt to the ground. We were not left with a pin.”

The devastating attack not only claimed lives but also left a trail of destruction, leaving families like Jalang’s grappling with immeasurable loss and despair.