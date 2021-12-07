Pinnick to represent FIFA president Infantino at a special event in Ukraine

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and FIFA Council Member, Amaju Pinnick will stand in for FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, at the 30th year anniversary of Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday.

Pinnick, who is also a Member of both the CAF Executive and Emergency Committees, and is presently in Doha, Qatar for the ongoing FIFA Arab Cup tournament, will fly into Kyiv on Wednesday afternoon.

“Personally and on behalf of the whole UAF team, I have the honour to inform you that on December 9, 2021, a significant event for Ukrainian football will take place – 30 years since the founding of the Ukrainian Association of Football.

“In this respect, I kindly invite you to participate in the respective activities dedicated to celebration of this event in Kyiv, Ukraine,” Andrii Pavelko, President of the Ukrainian Association of Football wrote, inter alia.

President of world football –governing body, FIFA Gianni Infantino has now delegated Pinnick, a former CAF 1st Vice President, to represent him at the landmark occasion.

Pavelko and the UAF General Secretary, Yuriy Zapisotskiy will receive the FIFA Council Member on arrival in Kyiv on Wednesday.