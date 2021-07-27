PiggyVest acquires Savi.ng to expand wealth management service

PiggyVest, a fintech platform, has announced the acquisition of Savi.ng, a platform that provides wealth management services to its users.

The acquisition which was announced on Tuesday would help PiggyVest play a bigger role in wealth management, a segment of fintech that is increasingly gaining investors’ attention.

PiggyVest said it has spent the last 6 months preparing – laying foundations, building partnerships needed for the next phase of its growth.

It approached the team at Savi.ng earlier this year to begin discussions to acquire the savings and investment company.

Details later…