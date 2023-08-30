Photos: Troops uncover illegal oil bunkering camps in Imo and Delta

The Nigerian Army says it has uncovered an oil thieves’ camp and seized 15 sacks and 13 Jerry cans of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

The troops also said it recovered two pumping machines, three power generators, one hose, and a tool box used for hacking into oil pipelines.

According to Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, director army public relations, the troops made this discovery on Monday.

In a similar operation, troops of 3 Battalion also clamped down on an active illegal oil refining site in Enokora Community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State. The troops destroyed the site, which contained three cooking ovens and six reservoirs.

On August 29, 2023, troops acting on credible information intercepted a wooden boat loaded with 110 sacks of illegally refined AGO in the creeks of Egbema West in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State. The troops also intercepted two vehicles loaded with 18 sacks of illegally refined AGO in the same area.

The Nigerian Army is committed to curbing oil theft in the Niger Delta region. The troops are urging members of the public to report any suspected cases of oil theft to security agencies.