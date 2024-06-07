Photos: Tinubu commissions N21bn VP’s residence in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has commissioned the 21 billion naira residence of Vice President Kashim Shettima. The president stated that the provision of suitable residence for the Vice-President was not merely a matter of convenience but a symbol of respect for the office and the individuals who occupy it.

Tinubu spoke on Friday while commissioning the official residence of the Vice-President built at the cost of N21 billion, after 14 years since the contract for the building was awarded.

Tinubu, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, reaffirmed the unwavering dedication of his administration to the principles of accountability, transparency and efficient utilisation of resources for the betterment of the country.

The president added that the completion of the project was a testimony to the respect and affection that the President has for the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“President Bola Tinubu deserves special commendations. We have seen how Vice President were treated in the past.

“With the present dispensation, it is a different ball game,” he said

The President said that the decision to complete the project after going through the required due process was highly commendable.

According to him, “it is not secret that the project had faced numerous challenges over the years, including delayed and abandonment by the previous administration.

“However, rather than dwell on past shortcomings, we have chosen to take this opportunity to demonstrate our resolve to confront obstacles head on.

“And to deliver on the promises made to the Nigerian people in line with our Renewed Hope Agenda which has the completion of inherited projects, as one of it’s cardinal objectives.

“As we commission this state of the art edifice, the official residence of the Vice-President, we are fulfilling a long standing commitment and reaffirming our unwavering dedication to accountability, transparency and efficient utilisation of resources for the betterment of the our nation.

“I hold a very strong opinion that abandoning projects after substantial expenditures has been incurred is inherently wasteful.