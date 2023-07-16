Photos: Tinubu attends 5th African Union mid-year meeting

Bola Tinubu, president of Nigeria, Sunday participated in the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union, the regional economic communities, the regional mechanisms, and the African Union member states.

As the chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, Tinubu said he’s honoured to participate, for the first time, in the mid-year meeting of AU.

“It is an honour to participate in the ongoing 5th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union, where I addressed fellow leaders. We are a continent with a resilient spirit. The lessons of our past shall shape our future.” Tinubu tweeted.

Here are the photos from the event: