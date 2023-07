A visit to an NNPC filling station in the Ikoyi area of Lagos, confirms that the fuel price has been adjusted from N488 to N568 per litre by the company.

A fuel attendant confirmed this development, “I came this morning and noticed the adjustment ,” he said.

Some other fuel stations, like MRS in Apapa have also adjusted their metres to reveal the price change.

However, Total Energies petrol stations in Apapa and around Ikeja still sell for ₦500.