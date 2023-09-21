Photos: Mohbad’s candlelight concert causes traffic jam in Victoria Island

Fans and supporters of the late Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba also known as Mohbad flocked to the streets of Victoria Island Lagos, Thursday in memory of the singer.

The fans who gathered for the deceased’s candlelight procession commenced the walk from Lekki toll gate and ended it at Muri Okunola Park, where there was also a concert in his honour.

After the concert around 7oclock, fans refused to leave the environs, causing huge traffic logjam.

The Nigerian music community remains in shock following the untimely demise of rising star Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

His death has left widespread shock and grief in Nigeria. Many fans and celebrities have taken to social media to express their condolences. His untimely death is a loss to the Nigerian music industry and his fans worldwide.