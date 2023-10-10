Photos: Lagos airlifted 310 pilgrims from Israel

The Lagos State Government has airlifted 310 pilgrims from Israel on October 10, 2023. Nigerian pilgrims had been in Israel on a holy pilgrimage to Jordan and Israel.

The pilgrims were airlifted from the Queen Alia International Airport in Jordan to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria.

This was announced by Governor Sanwo-Olu on his X page today. “I’m happy to announce that we have successfully airlifted and returned all three hundred and ten citizens who went on pilgrimage to Jerusalem, Israel.

“I want to thank you all for your concern and I must also express my joy to our Ministry of Home Affairs for a job well done.” He tweeted.

Mrs. Florence Gbafe, Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, said that the pilgrims had a successful pilgrimage and that they returned home safely.

She thanked the Lagos State Government for its support and for making the pilgrimage possible.

The pilgrims also expressed their gratitude to the Lagos State Government for airlifting them home safely. They said that they had a wonderful time in Israel and that they were happy to be back home.