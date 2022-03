PHOTOS: How top Nigerians showed up for Dangote at the fertilizer plant launch

On Tuesday 22 March 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the Dangote Fertiliser 3.0 Metric Tonnes Urea Plant, Dangote Industries Free Zone, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

Olawale Amoo captures how the creme de la creme in Nigerian politics and business showed up at the event.