Photos: Abuja-Kaduna train attack victim’s families protest

Families of victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack gathered on Monday to protest the continued stay of their relatives in terrorist captivity.

The protesters gathered at the Federal Ministry of Transportation carrying banners and placards calling for the release of the hostages.

On July 24, the terrorist released a video showing them scourging the victims and threatening to kill them if their families fail to pay the ransom demanded.

The Kaduna-bound train owned by the government was ambushed by the terrorist on March 28. Some passengers were killed in the attack while others were taken, hostage.

In the wake of the attack, President Muhammadu Buhari issued directives to ensure increased efforts towards rescuing the kidnapped railway passengers.

One hundred and eighteen days after the attack and hostage-taking, the victims of the railway attack still remain in captivity, terrorised and dehumanised by terrorists, their families begging the government for help.