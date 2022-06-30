Abuja-Kaduna train abductees families cry for release of loved ones

Sequel to the reports of the shooting of one of the captives of the Abuja-Kaduna train, family members have intensified their plea to relevant agencies of government to hasten the release of their loved ones still in captivity.

Two family members, who spoke on behalf of others during a visit to the House of Representatives on Wednesday pleaded with the lawmakers to urgently intervene in the matter.

They were received by two members of House, Bamidele Salam from Osun State and Manu Soro Masur from Bauchi State who stood for the 11 lawmakers that have been pushing for the release of the captives.

Wife of one of the kidnapped victims, Matilda Kabir, said it was shocking that one of the victims was shot dead, lamenting that they do not not know who would be the next victim.

She said: “We are here to plead with the House of Representatives. The news we are getting is not favourable. We are here to beg them to help us. It is not funny again. The news we got this morning is one person was shot. We don’t know who is next.

“My husband is there. We don’t know if it would be any other person. Nigerians should help. My husband is in captivity. They have been suffering. Imagine sleeping and standing there for 94 days. We are going to a hundred days. Please help us.”

Another family member, Aminu Uthman, whose brother was abducted, said more pressure should be put on the Federal Government and security agencies to ensure their release.

“We are here to meet members of the House to continue pleading on efforts to release our family members because of the news we got this morning that one of the captives was shot. It is a terrible news.

“We are here to meet the right people to do the right thing to put more pressure on the FG and security agencies to do more to get the captives release. Every second is very important,” he said.

Responding, Salam said it was horrible to have little children, sick people, and elderly people held in such hostile environment.

He said on Tuesday, they had initiated contact with two persons directly involved with the negotiations for the release to see at what level they can also try to appeal to them to soften the grounds of the abductor, so that whatever their demands, the government would be able to meet them.

The lawmaker said: “They also will be willing to grant the request of government. So as we were talking to the government, we are also in talks with the negotiators, the middle men, who are persons who directly talk to these abductors and we are very hopeful, that by the grace of God we would be able to get something tangible within the shortest possible time.

“I must also add the the Speaker met with family members some weeks ago and he is on the matter. We are briefing him again on this matter to ensure he takes further steps to make government hasten to secure the release of the people.”

Also speaking, Masur said they would intensify pressure in appropriate quarters to ensure the captives are freed.

“We have heard and would continue to put pressure to get them free. We in the House would not stop. We share in their sorrow and pain. It is our commitment nit to leave any stone unturned in our effort to ensure the victims are released unhurt.

“We will meet with the Speaker, the Chief of Defence Staff and other security agencies. We call on the Executive to do the needful. Security of lives and property is the primary responsibility of government. We have multiple efforts on the table,” he said.