Philomena: Enthralling stage performance by Nollywood greats

It was a weekend full of joy in Port Harcourt last week, as Nollywood heavyweights including; Monalisa Chinda, Charles Inojie, Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu, Kester Oshioraeme and Tammy Abusi took to the stage, to perform a stage play titled, ‘Philomena; interview with a prostitute’, written and directed by Bimbo Manuel, a veteran of theater, film and TV.

In an event set with beautiful ambiance, from the red carpet to the stage, Port Harcourt city witnessed a stage play in all glory, characterized by overwhelming performance, expertise, comedy, glitz and glamour, from February 11-14, 2022. Nigerian actress and film producer, Monalisa Chinda and team had launched the play in Port Harcourt city. The play was produced by Bikiya Graham-Douglas and brought by KIKE Productions.

The stage play, which began on February 11th at the Presidential Hotel in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, had a massive turnout, with red carpet sessions filled with very important guests, celebrities alike and various media houses.

Speaking about the event and the stage performance, the executive producer, Monalisa Chinda, said, “I am happy this turned out so well. We rehearsed so well for this. Given the kind of support we have gotten, it encourages us to go back to our drawing table, to begin to churn out dramas such as this, which would elevate the society”.

With so much excitement, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, producer of the play, added that, “Port Harcourt came out. They supported us and we are encouraged now more than ever that there is the need to continue to do productions like this in the garden city.”

The play told an extraordinary tale revolving around the experiences of three major characters – a failed journalist, an expired prostitute, and a frustrated teacher that the nature of Nigerian social, economic, and cultural factors had stagnated their lives.