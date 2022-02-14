Top Nollywood Valentine movies on Netflix

It’s the season of love, and what better way to spend the evening with your loved one than with a romantic dinner and then returning home to relax with scented candles, expensive wine, and Netflix?

BusinessDay examines the top Nollywood movies available on the streaming service. We selected these movies based on high acclaim by a broad cross-section of the best critic websites and social pages.

Fine wine

There was a reason this movie was released on the eve of Valentine’s weekend, everything about this movie screamed romance. Directed by Nigerian American filmmaker Seyi Babatope and written by Temitope Akinbode and Diche Enunwa the movie stars the Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo who we all can agree on ages like fine wine. As he put on a stunning performance of an elderly rich man who tries to win the heart of a much younger lady played by Ego Nwosu.

According to Kemi Falani, The movie is indeed an exciting one as it tries to balance the older generation and the younger ones in matters of the heart.

Fine Wine is a 2021 Nigerian romantic comedy film. The film stars Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ego Nwosu, Zainab Balogun, Nse Ikpe-Etim in the lead roles.

This lady called life

This Lady Called Life is a 2020 Nigerian romance drama written by Toluwani Obayan and directed by Kayode Kasum. The film stars Lota Chukwu, Bisola Aiyeola, and Wale Ojo in the lead roles.

The 120 minutes movie sees Aiye (Bisola Aiyeola) who is a young single mother struggling to cope with the rising cost of living in the modern city of Lagos, with little or no help from her parents. Eventually, she meets Obinna, a photographer who seems to help her through the rough patches.

This is no ordinary romantic movie as it focuses more on the challenges single mothers face from their families and society at large.

The film is rated as one of the best Nigerian films of 2020 and has won Best Of Nollywood Awards categories such as Movie with the Best Screenplay, Best use of Nigerian Food, Movie with the best production design, and movie with the best editing. It’s also nominated for the 2021 Africa Movie Academy Awards Best Soundtrack

A Naija Christmas

A Naija Christmas is a 2021 Nigerian Christmas film that was positively received for its good acting directed by Kunle Afolayan and starring Abayomi Alvin, Kunle Remi, Efa Iwara, and the late Rachel Oniga who passed away weeks before the film was released on Netflix on December 16, 2021.

A Naija Christmas tells the story of an aging mother who is distraught because her sons have refused to get married and give her grandchildren. She challenges them by offering the first son to marry to get her Ikoyi house as his inheritance.

Read also: Ten most rated Nigerian movies on Netflix in 2021

The plot of the movie was perfectly scripted to fit both a Christmas and a Valentine’s day movie as it explores the different love interests of the 3 brothers.

Kambili: the whole 30 yards

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards also shortly known as Kambili is a 2020 Nigerian romantic comedy film written by Ozioma Ogbaji, and directed by Kayode Kasum.

Starring Nollywood’s new queen of romance Nancy Isime who put on a great performance the movies follow her role as Kambili who seeks to get married before the age of 30 but finds herself coming up short with her job and her mums love life in the mix.

Though it had mixed reviews from critics and movie fans it held up as one the most viewed movies on Netflix staying at the top 10 for 4 consecutive weeks as the content fits perfectly for the Valentine season.

Couple of days

Couple of Days is one of the best romantic films to come out of the Nigerian film industry in 2016. The movie follows three young couples who spend a weekend in Ibadan at one of their friends’ homes. They find a lot of buried truths while on vacation in the historic city of Ibadan, and their nice break is disrupted, and they realize their marriages aren’t as great as they assume.

Produced by Ayo Orimuyi and directed by Tolu Awobiyi, the romantic movie stars Lilian Esoro, Ademola Adedoyin, Enyima Nwigwe, Kiki Omeili, Okey Uzoeshi, Adesua Etomi, Olayode Juliana, and Folarin Falana (Falz) who put on a stunning performance. This movie is by far one of his best movie performances.

‘Couple of Days’ tells a really good story and would give you a good feel of a Tyler Perry movie.

Namaste Wahala

Namaste Wahala” is a 2020 movie about romance, laughter, tears, and family set over two diverse and rich cultures. Raj (Ruslaan Mumtaz) and Didi (Ini-Dima Okojie) fall in love after a chance encounter on the beach and refuse to let anything stand in their way of being together, even their vastly different cultures and opposing parents.

This film was hailed as the first major collaboration between Bollywood and Nollywood which are two of the biggest film industries in the world. The film is based on the romantic relationship between an Indian boy and a Nigerian girl despite coming from completely different backgrounds and cultures.

The film was globally streamed via Netflix on 14 February 2021 coinciding with Valentine’s Day and received mixed reviews from critics.

2 weeks in Lagos

You’ll find this 2020 romantic movie is very relatable and interesting if you live in Lagos and know more about the lifestyles of Lagosians.

Directed by Kathryn Fasegha, the movie stars Mawuli Gavor, Beverly Naya, Shaffy Bello, Jide Kosoko, Toyin Abraham, Joke Silva, Tina Mba amongst others.

2 Weeks in Lagos is an exciting film that follows Ejikeme and Lola as their lives cross when Ejikeme, an investment banker, returns to Nigeria with Lola’s brother Charlie to invest in Nigerian businesses. Ejikeme falls in love with Lola after meeting her and must oppose his parents’ intention to marry him to the daughter of a powerful politician. 2 Weeks in Lagos is a movie that depicts the thrill, brightness, and complexity of everyday life in Lagos, a dynamic metropolis where anything is possible in 2 weeks.

Isoken

Isoken, which was released in 2017, was the most talked-about romance film of the year in Nigeria since it depicted the love tale of a Nigerian woman in her mid-30s and a white photojournalist.

Despite their professional achievement, single Nigerian women are subjected to cultural pressure as portrayed in the movie. It also centered on a female character’s predicament of having to pick between two males with different attractive qualities.

The movie was directed by Jadesola Osiberu and starred Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Joseph Benjamin, Marc Rhys, Funke Akindele-Bello, Tina Mba amongst others.

Kasanova

This is one for the older guys as the movie plot follows Femi, a widower. He finds it difficult to get over his late wife and so in a bid to move on, he indulges in several uncommitted relationships. Through his son’s aspiration to do music, he falls in love with Jessica, his son’s music instructor and a single mom who is preoccupied with her musical career and is impatient with her daughter Ini.

The movie is praised for its great casting Played by Wale Ojo, Ireti Doyle, Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola among others. Kasanova is a refreshing movie and begs for a rewatch