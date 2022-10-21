PHCCIMA unveils 16th PH Int’l trade fair strategies, eyes easy access to venue

The Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce Industry Mine and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) has unveiled its 16th Port Harcourt International Trade and Exhibitions.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the President of PHCCIMA, the Eze, Mike Elechi, called on media practitioners to use the event of the international trade fair to showcase to the outside world the good image of Rivers State.

“The 16th Port Harcourt International Trade Fair and Exhibitions will hold at Yakubu Gowan, Elekahia Stadium, Port Harcourt, between 6th and 20th December, 2022. The theme of this year trade fair is “Preparing SMEs to Maximise Trade Opportunities in AFCFTA within the South-South Region.

“This year trade fair is not all about Chamber of Commerce, it is about Rivers State. We have invited you here to tell the good story about what the Gov. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike-led Administration has put on ground. You can see the flyovers and the good road network to ease traffic in the state capital. As a chamber of commerce, we try to bring investors to do business in the state. This is why there is the need for the press to assist in marketing the state.

“There are tremendous improvements in the fight against crime and criminalities in Rivers state. This is because people are beginning to tap from available opportunities created.

“The good thing about this year’s event is that we have good venue that can be located with ease. Those coming into the state for the first time can Google the location and easily get it on Google map.”

In his presentation, the Chairman Commercial Trade Group, Uche Maraizu (PhD), explained that the trade fair is an annual event where different groups, organisations and countries converge to exhibit their products and services, adding that this year will be more elaborate to compare with previous years.

Maraizu called on prospective participants to contact the organisers through their various media platforms, saying that different categories of spaces would be available, depending on individual size of businesses and services.