Pharmacists partner manufacturers for sustainable development

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) says it will continue to support and partner with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to ensure that governments at all levels promulgate policies geared toward the survival of manufacturing industries in Nigeria.

Juwon Otelaja, the PSN Kwara State chairman, disclosed this in Ilorin during a courtesy visit paid by the association to the MAN secretariat.

He commended the body for championing the course and interest of manufacturers in Nigeria despite the harsh working condition.

Otelaja noted that moves by the Federal Government include ensuring that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) improves forex allocation on importation of raw materials, adding that high cost of forex had adversely affected manufacturers’ productivity and profitability.

The PSN chairman emphasised that the survival of manufacturers in Nigeria was crucial in creation of jobs and the development of the country as a whole which calls for concerted efforts to ensure policies in their promotion is implemented.

In his reaction, Bioku Rahmon, chairman of MAN Kwara and Kogi States branch commended the PSN for the goodwill and partnership.

He also applauded PSN on its efforts to ensure that the government implements best policies for businesses to thrive in the country, as he explained that the policy thrust of MAN is to have a focal point of communication and consultation between the industry on the one hand, and the government and general public on the other.

According to him, the platform is for the private sector to formulate and articulate policy suggestions that would be complementary to government’s efforts at policy formulation

Rahmon added that the challenges of manufacturers in the country were aggravated by infrastructural problem including roads, power, water, unfavourable policies, among others.

He observed that government sometimes implement policies without input of stakeholders.

“This policies of ‘copy and paste’ of other countries’ policies may not necessarily work in our own country.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a lot of wavers for the continuous existence of companies in some countries such as the US, so that companies don’t sink.

“However, our government increased tariffs during the COVID-19 pandemic which is unfavourable to manufacturers,” he said.

He explained further that it was during such time that South Africa and Egypt reduced their own tariffs to ensure survival of their manufacturing industries.

The MAN chairman appealed to the Federal Government to ensure survival of the manufacturing industries especially Medium Scale companies who can employ millions of Nigerians and reduce large unemployment in the country.