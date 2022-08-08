Prime Video local payment options to drive investment in Nigeria

Prime Video, a global streaming service company said it has increased investment in Nigeria’s entertainment industry to enable customers to sign up for the streaming service in local currency.

Prime Video offers customers in Nigeria a selection of popular global Amazon Originals like The Boys, The Terminal List, and the highly anticipated, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, plus Nollywood movies from leading production studios such as Inkblot, Anthill, and Nemsia in addition to the local Nigerian originals.

The increased investment in local production with two Local Amazon Originals for Nigerian customers, Gangs of Lagos and LOL: Last One Laughing Naija, comes as the brand launches the first of many locally produced marketing campaigns for Nigeria.

Josh McIvor, director of International Expansion, Prime Video, said the company was delighted to be increasing its investment in Prime Video for customers in Nigeria, making it a truly localised experience.

“From local payment and a full-scale local marketing campaign to more local content specifically for Nigerian customers, our investment in Nigeria is a significant step towards our broader expansion plans in Africa and our ambition to be the most local of global streaming services,” McIvor said.

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, head of Nigerian Originals, Prime Video, said the company is aware that customers want to see locally relevant faces, places, and stories alongside global content on Prime Video.

According to her, Local Amazon Originals, Gangs of Lagos, and LOL: Last One Laughing Naija, which is all local productions that will complement the growing selection of Nollywood and African series and movies.

“The news signals our continued commitment to the Nigerian TV and film industry, bringing the very best of authentic, homegrown stories to not only our customers in Nigeria but also Prime Video members around the world,” Mba-Uzoukwu said.

Read also: Enugu extends breastfeeding week to capture rural areas

McIvor said that with N2,300 per month, customers in Nigeria can sign up for a Prime Video membership at PrimeVideo.com and enjoy a great selection of entertainment, including global Amazon Original movies and TV series, popular Hollywood titles, exclusive Nollywood movies, and Local Nigerian Originals coming soon.

According to him, customers can also control the amount of data they use by selecting good, better, or best streaming quality, or downloading on their mobile device for offline viewing later.

Prime Video members can stream and download and watch anytime, anywhere through the Prime Video app on compatible mobile devices, tablets, Smart TVs, or online at PrimeVideo.com.

Gangs of Lagos is a high-stakes, gritty, and hard-hitting action crime-thriller, with an authentic storyline centred on a group of friends who each have to navigate destiny, growing up on the bustling streets and neighbourhood of Isale Eko, Lagos.

It features elaborate set pieces, action scenes, and engaging dialogue, balanced out by its high-octane pace and an emotionally grounded story at its core. Starring Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, and Chikeì, Gangs of Lagos is directed and produced by Jade Osiberu, produced by Kemi Lala Akindoju and co-produced by Akin Omotoso.

The movie will launch exclusively on Prime Video in Nigeria and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide later this year.

LOL: Last One Laughing Naija is an unscripted series, where a group of comedians competes to be the ‘Last One Laughing’. Hosted by the acclaimed comedian and all-around entertainer popularly known as Basketmouth, who pits 10 famous Nigerian comedians against one another to see who wins by keeping a straight face, while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh and lose.

It follows the success of the Prime Video global format already launched in Japan, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, India, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. The unscripted series will showcase authentic Nigerian comedy from top Nigerian comedic talent, and will launch next year exclusively on Prime Video worldwide.

Both local productions build on recent film deals made by Prime Video, including an exclusive commissioning slate deal with Nemsia Films for three feature films, beginning with Breath of Life, launching next year. Other exclusive licensing agreements include deals with leading Nigerian production studios Inkblot Studios and Anthill Studios, bringing Prime Video customers exclusive access to their movies after theatrical releases, such as box-office hit King of Thieves, Superstar, Progressive Tailors Club, Bad Comments, and Badamasi, which are currently available to watch.

This highlights the commitment by Prime Video to deliver local and authentic African films to a global audience of more than 200 million prime members worldwide.