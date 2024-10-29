Petrol price hits N1,025 at NNPC outlets in Lagos; N1,060 in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has once again adjusted the pump price of petrol.

The new price, effective immediately, is N1,025 per liter in Lagos and N1,060 per liter in Abuja.

Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote Group, blamed the persistent shortages and long queues at filling stations across Nigeria on marketers’ failure to lift the products from his refinery.

Speaking in an interview with correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, he emphasized the refinery’s capacity to meet the nation’s fuel demands. He urged fuel retailers to take decisive action to alleviate the situation.

Asked why the queues persist despite his refinery’s production, Dangote stated: “With enough crude oil, we can produce much more than 30 million litres every day. At full capacity, we can supply whatever is being consumed.”

