Petrol hike: Fresh strike looms as NLC warns FG

The chances of another strike are on the horizon as the Nigeria Labour Congress has vowed to proceed with a total shutdown of the economy if there is another increase in Petrol Pump price from the existing 617 naira, which it describes as “illegal”.

The notification was given on Monday by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, at the African Trade Union alliance meeting in Abuja, where organised labour also cautioned the government on ignoring their demands.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that there was an indication from oil marketers that the price of petrol would rise to between N680/lite and N720/litre in the coming weeks should the dollar continue to trade from N910 to N950 at the parallel market.

The NLC had early suspended a proposed indefinite strike on Thursday, August 4, 2023, following a meeting with the President, Bola Tinubu.