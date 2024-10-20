Peter Obi’s supporters kick over message to Yakubu Gowon at 90

Many supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general elections, have lambasted him on social media over his birthday message to former military Head of State Yakubu Gowon.

Gowon, who ruled Nigeria between 1966 and 1975, clocked 90 on Saturday. Prominent Nigerians, including Obi, have celebrated the former military leader, who led the country during the civil war between 1967 and 1970.

In a statement on his X account on Saturday, Obi celebrated Gowon, saying “In a time of hate, you stood for love. At a time of strife, you stood for peace. At a time of division, you stood for unity.

“Your life of service to our great nation, Nigeria, stand as one of sacrifice, leadership, and unity. Your steadfast commitment to preserving the peace and sovereignty of Nigeria during a challenging period in our history will forever be remembered and revered.”

However, many supporters of the former Anambra governor were not happy with the message, arguing that it is insensitive to the sentiments of average Nigerians, who are yet to heal from the torment of the civil war sanctioned during Gowon’s regime.

“As an Igbo person who deeply understands the pain and trauma inflicted on our people during the Biafran War, it is truly disheartening to read this message coming from Peter Obi, someone who should know better,” an X user, Nkechi First, said.

“While I respect the need for civility, let’s not rewrite history. Gowon’s actions during the war led to the deaths and suffering of millions of Igbo men, women, and children. The scars of that period still run deep in the hearts of many of us. Celebrating his “unity” and “peace” without acknowledging the atrocities and starvation policies imposed on our people feels like a betrayal,” she added.

“Please stop it, you join Nigeria of goodwill to celebrate a highly respected leader and former Head of state who killed millions of igbo people’s during Biafra and Nigeria civil war,” another user, William Solomon, said.

“This is an insult to me, my family, and the entire Igbo heritage. What we suffered under Yakubu Gowon and Nigeria should never be sugar coated nor glorified like you have done. And you must stop the nonsense pandering and stripping at once you have to wrap it up, Sir. I’m tired,” another X user, Chisom, said.

“This is highly tone deaf, disgraceful & shameful! This shows that Peter Obi is ready to sacrifice Ndigbo for his political career,” said Tochi.

“Ojukwu already made peace with Gowon after the war. Peter Obi is Only following in the footsteps of his hero and leader,” VC Ekezie, another X user, said.

“The criticism you have received from some quarters is understandable, given the painful memories of the civil war, but your decision to congratulate General Gowon shows that the journey toward healing and forgiveness is not about forgetting, but about choosing to move beyond the pain. As you pointed out, most of your supporters were born after the war, and dragging them back to those dark times would hinder the vision of a New Nigeria. It is time to focus on the future and overcome the divisive forces that hold the country back,” another user said in support of Obi.

Why I congratulated Gowon – Obi

The former presidential candidate, in another statement on Sunday, explained why he congratulated the former military leader.

The statement reads, “My felicitation with Nigeria’s former military Head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, on his 90th birthday anniversary, which was celebrated by a cross-section of Nigerians, has been received with mixed feelings by some Nigerians, and some have expressed their sentiments publicly, and privately to me.

“I share in some of them, and I feel that as a leader in the vanguard of providing direction for our country to shift base away from all our shortcomings, including the issues that caused our avoidable cruel civil war, I needed to show to the World that the ultimate heroism is forgiving the enemy and moving forward.

“Indisputably, the darkest part of our 64-year journey as a nation is the 30 months of civil war from 1967 to 1970 and God almighty whose way is not our way must have a reason why he kept the Chief Prosecutor of the war who is General Gowon alive to be 90 years today and the man who saw the end of the war, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to be there at 87 years super-heading all the moves to see a reconciled and just Nigeria.

“There was also a developing new spirit why the same country, Nigeria, gave the Biafra leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, a heroic national burial on 2 March 2012, when he joined his ancestors, coincidentally under my tenure as Governor of Anambra state.

“The status of the burial given to Dim Ojukwu remains the boldest indication to the World that Nigeria as a country is disposed to moving forward in the spirit of reconciliation.

“There are various ways human beings can respond to acts of evil, especially one that claimed millions of lives.

“One is the tragedy of revenge, and another offers the hope of forgiveness in an attempt to forget. The latter conforms neatly with the template I adopted in greeting Gen Gowon at 90 years old.

“In all my dealings with human beings, I try to be guided by my faith as a Christian in a strong message preached by Jesus Christ himself and underscored in reflections in St Paul’s letter to the Colossians 3:13: “Bear with each other and forgive one another: if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.” And to Ephesians 4: 31-32 “Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice”

“Whatever reason I will give for joining the rest of Nigerians to greet General Gowon, May never truly conform with some persons, especially direct victims of the war, but anger, hurt, and bitterness are the commonest responses to cruelty.

“It fuels sectarianism, it leads to resistance and avoidable blood feuds that we are witnessing across the globe, and even in our country and it does not abate.

“There is something about forgiveness, it sets the person doing it free. Forgiveness is more a process than an instinct. It’s hate that has put our society, blessed by God to be the greatest land in the black World, down, but this hate has to stop.

“I was under ten years old when the Nigeria/Biafra war started in 1967. Most of my supporters across the country joining me get a new Nigeria were born after the war, and I didn’t feel I should drag them back to the dark side of our history by being unforgiving. I feel such an act will derail the message of a New Nigeria that we insist is POssible.

“‘Must you greet him? Why didn’t you keep quiet?’ some angrily say to me, but that will still be harmful to our journey to a new Nigeria where all political vices, including but not limited to ethnic, religious, bitterness, and regional segregation, are eliminated.

“Various personal experiences of victims of injustice across the globe who have chosen to put ugly things behind them visibly demonstrate the transformative power of forgiveness in healing individual and collective wounds.

“With these explanations, I like to admonish all those angered by my greetings to the elder statesman to bear with me and join me in this mission to create a country where hate, unforgiving spirit, and other vices will give way for justice.

“What Nigeria needs badly and urgently to survive going forward is good governance, which can only germinate and grow in true peace and the presence of justice. Thanks and God bless.”

Share