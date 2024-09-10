Peter Obi questions FG on use of proceeds from subsidy removal

Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the last presidential election, has reacted to the recent hike in petrol pump price and the fuel subsidy removal, fanning economic hardships across Nigeria.

The former presidential candidate said that the federal government needs to be transparent and tell Nigerians what money saved from subsidy removal is being used for.

Obi said this during his visit to News Central TV on Monday, arguing that fuel subsidy removal must be replaced with another thing that will benefit the citizens.

“We need more transparency, and when you talk of transparency in terms of figure you show it,” he said.

“When we talk about subsidy, I have continuously said if we are removing subsidy, what are we replacing it with? Where are we applying that subsidy we removed to?” Obi queried.

He added that the government should disclose what funds from subsidy removal are being used for in education, primary health care and others for citizens to measure it.

Obi lamented that despite fuel subsidy removal, the country’s debt profile is increasing and citizens can’t see the benefit of the decision.

Speaking on how to improve democracy in Nigeria, the former Anambra governor said “we have to continue our journey to democracy,” adding that it is “government of the people by the people and for the people.”

He, however, said we need to introduce some level of parliament system in Nigeria. Obi also said we need to scrutinise our expenditure, loans and ensure our scarce resources are prioritised to ensure development.

Asked about his 2027 presidential ambition, Obi said he is preoccupied with challenges currently facing Nigerians and not election, reiterating that he is not desperate to be president.

On the prosecution of #EndBadGovernance protesters by the federal government, the opposition leader said every Nigerian has the right to protest.

Obi said he would have sat and listen to the protesters if he was the president, adding that people protested when he was governor.