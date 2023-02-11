Peter Obi’s supporters attacked as LP campaign in Lagos

Hoodlums attacked supporters of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi in Lagos State.

Obi/ Datti mega rally held at the Tafawa Balewa Square today.

Early in the day, the LP presidential candidate campaigned across several areas in Lagos State amid cheers from his supporters.

Videos and pictures uploaded online by Peter Obi’s supporters shows how the thugs attacked them at the Jakande, Lekki area of the State.

One of the victim said the suspects gave machete cuts to several persons, broke their vehicle, snatched their phones and other items for allegedly wearing clothes carrying the LP logo.

Another video uploaded also on social media shows several vehicles conveying supporters of the LP to the rally venue badly damaged, while several people sustained injuries.

The spokesperson for the LP presidential campaign council, Aliyu Tanko confirmed the development in a message to journalists.

He said, “the ObiDent Movement is under attack in Lagos, they are stopping our people from coming to the TBS rally.

“Nothing can stop a movement whose time has come. Security operatives take note. We keep moving Obidently and Yusfully.”

Speaking on the attacks, an activist and Obi supporter, Rinu Oduala, said they were not deterred by the attacks.

“‘Obidients are bullies’. But one party is currently trying to prevent LP rally in Lagos by sponsoring attacks with thugs armed with machetes and guns. The wickedness of our ‘intellectuals and celebrities’ isn’t talked about enough,” Rinu said.