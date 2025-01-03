Peter Obi visits Dele Farotimi after prison release

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in 2023, has paid a visit to Dele Farotimi at his Lagos residence. This marks their first meeting since Farotimi was released from the Ekiti State Correctional Centre.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, the former Anambra state governor praised Farotimi, who served as his presidential campaign spokesperson, calling him a symbol of courage.

“Yesterday, following my visit and meeting with President Obasanjo, I made time to visit my dear younger brother, Dele Farotimi,” Obi wrote. “Since his return from the correctional centre in Ekiti, I have not had the opportunity to meet with him. I was pleased to find him in good spirits and deeply encouraged by his unwavering dedication to the struggle for a better Nigeria.”

Read Also: Obi visits Babangida in Minna

The visit comes after Farotimi’s recent legal troubles. He had been remanded by an Ekiti state magistrate court in Ado-Ekiti for 21 days over alleged defamation. Police accused him of “criminally defaming” Senior Advocate of Nigeria Afe Babalola in a book titled ‘Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System’.

The timeline of events shows that Farotimi was arrested on December 3, 2024, at his Lagos office and taken to Ekiti. During Farotimi’s detention, Obi visited Babalola at his Ekiti office. Farotimi eventually regained his freedom on December 24 after being granted bail of N30 million by the court.

Share