Obi visits Babangida in Minna

Peter Obi, 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Thursday visited the former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) at his residence in Minna, Niger State.

Obi disclosed this in a post on his X handle.

He said the visit was an opportunity to wish the former Head of State a happy New Year and also to exchange thoughts on national issues.

” From Jigawa state, I travelled to Minna, Niger State to pay a visit to a father figure, elder statesman and leader, the former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, at his residence in Minna, Niger State.

“The visit was an opportunity to wish him a happy New Year and to exchange thoughts on national issues.

“General Babangida’s wisdom and perspectives remain very important and I always deeply appreciate the chance to visit him and listen to his invaluable advise and words of wisdom”, Obi wrote.

