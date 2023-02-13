Peter Obi storms Computer village, Ladipo market

Peter Gregory Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, continued his tour of Lagos State on Monday canvassing for votes ahead of next week Saturday’s presidential election. He visited the popular computer village in Ikeja, home to more than a N1 billion daily transaction market—a market that sells everything computer-related accessories and other Information and Communication Technology (ICT) gadgets.

In videos that have gone viral on social media, especially Twitter, the former Anambra State Governor could be seen waving to onlookers, traders, and passersby from the roof of his car. His visit attracted hundreds of people who wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to see the man they had heard of or seen on the screen of their television set.

“OBI!, OBI!” rang out as his motorcade drove slowly through the crowded market. A shout that could be heard five kilometres away. The excited Obi was so overjoyed by the resounding and overwhelming show of love that all he could do was smile and wave back at the crowd.

Obi also used the opportunity to visit the popular Ladipo market, also known as the Ladipo Auto Space Parts Market, in the Mushin Local Government Area.

The love was overwhelming as traders and onlookers in their hundreds trouped out to get a glimpse of the Anambra State governor.

Trading activities were put on hold as traders rushed out to take pictures and get a feel of him.

#peterobiinLagos is the trending topic on Twitter now, with more than 12.9k tweets so far.