Peter Obi pens heartfelt tribute to wife on 49th birthday

Former Anambra State governor Peter Obi has penned a heartfelt message to his wife, Margaret Brownson Obi, on her 49th birthday.

In a message posted on his social media pages on Saturday, Obi described his Margaret as the “best partner” and “best mother” to their children. He also thanked her for her support and dedication to the cause of a better Nigeria.

“My dearest wife, I most sincerely congratulate you on your birthday anniversary today,” Obi wrote. “You remain the best partner and mother to our dear children. Your passionate contributions to the vision of a New Nigeria remain admirable, and your sacrifices for a better Nigeria are very encouraging.”

Obi also praised his wife for her commitment to the campaign trail, saying she traversed “every part of our dear nation” during the election period.

“I celebrate you today as always,” he said. “May God Almighty, who has been with you all these years, grant you many more healthy and happy years and continue to bless you always. Happy birthday, my one and only dear wife.”

Margret Obi has been married to Peter Obi have been married for over 30 years and have two children.

Obi’s message comes just days after the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) dismissed his petition challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election.

Despite the setback, Obi said in his message that he remains committed to the fight for a better Nigeria.

“I will continue to work tirelessly to build a better future for our children,” he said. “I know that with your support, we will succeed.”

Obi’s message has been met with warm wishes from his supporters, who praised him for his love and appreciation for his wife.

“This is so sweet,” one Twitter user wrote. “May God continue to bless your marriage.”

Another user said, “This is what true love looks like. May God grant you many more years together.”

Obi and his wife are role models for many couples, and their love and dedication to each other is an inspiration to all.