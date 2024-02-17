Peter Obi hails reopening of Sahad Stores, insists govt’s action was insensitive

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, has commended the reopening of the Sahad Stores, Abuja, that was shut Friday.

In a slew of comments on his X (twitter) handle, Obi said it was insensitive of the Federal Government to have closed down the stores in the first place.

“I have just read the reports of the reopening of Sahad Stores, Abuja, which was earlier closed by the Federal Consumer Competition and Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Friday. I thank the Commission for heeding the voice of reason and reopening the business without further delay.

According to him, “The earlier sealing off of the business, just like pulling down people’s houses, and many uncaring and insensitive actions of the government, are not what we need as a nation, at this time of extreme difficulties in the land.

“The government should rather focus on saving the nation from further collapse and on building the economy, rather than engaging in rascal actions that portray the administration as heartless and thoughtless to the litany of challenges facing the Nigerian people.

“We are at a time in our country where local businesses are closing down and foreign investors are losing faith in our economy due to not perceiving further growth in the economy and stability in the system.

“More people are being thrown into unemployment and poverty, with unemployment rate soaring higher than ever before. Should we then be taking actions that will undermine the existence of the few remaining businesses we have and throw more people into unemployment?

“Nigerians are looking up to the government, in keeping with their many promises of building a better economy, to provide pragmatic solutions to the burning issues of galloping inflation, rising hunger, widespread poverty, and insecurity.

‘I believe, is not the solution to our economic challenges. In a productive economy with abundant supply of goods and services, issues like hoarding of products and disparity in prices, as was being discussed, would have no place. This is because, through healthy competition, market forces would adjust prices accordingly. Instead of focusing on fixing prices, the government can focus on building a productive economy that will ensure adequate production of goods and services.”

Obi, who was a former governor of Anambra State, urged “the government to take urgent actions to stem this rising tide of hunger in the nation and ensure sufficient production of goods and services.”

He also emphasised that “”Moving the nation from consumption to production, which has remained my vision for the New Nigeria, is needed now more than ever.”