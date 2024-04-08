Peter Obi denies LP defection speculations

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has responded to speculations regarding his potential defection amidst leadership turmoil, ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Nigeria Labour Congress, represented by spokesperson Benson Upah, acknowledged Obi’s right to choose, affirming that the party wouldn’t obstruct his departure if he so decided.

However, during an interaction with journalists in Gombe State after donating a borehole to the Tike Pantami ram market, Obi dismissed rumors of joining the Social Democratic Party (SDP), emphasizing his commitment to peace and national unity.

Addressing inquiries about a prospective collaboration with former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, Obi emphasized his current focus on enhancing Nigeria’s present condition rather than future political endeavors.

Additionally, he criticized the federal government’s recent hike in electricity tariffs for Band A consumers, urging stakeholders to devise strategic solutions, particularly to alleviate the burden on impoverished communities.