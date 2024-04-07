Peter Obi can leave, but Abure is unknown to us-NLC

A simmering leadership crisis within the Labour Party (LP) has escalated, with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) vowing to unseat Julius Abure as National Chairman, and showing no interest in Pete Obi.

In a pointed statement, NLC spokesperson Benson Upah declared Abure’s re-election at a controversial convention “illegal” and refused to acknowledge his legitimacy. “Our position is clear,” Upah asserted. “Abure remains unknown to us… As far as we know, he does not exist.”

This development comes amidst calls for both Abure and NLC President Joe Ajaero to resign from disgruntled retired workers under the Lagos Assembly of Labour Veterans and Trade Unionists.

Peter Obi, the LP’s presidential candidate, also appears at odds with party leadership. Obi reportedly expressed frustration over the lack of wider consultation before the convention at an X (formerly Twitter) Space session. He was notably absent from the event that re-elected Abure.

Obi’s stance has fueled speculation that he might be considering alternative platforms, despite assurances of a 2027 presidential ticket from the LP. However, Upah downplayed such talk, stating Obi has the “right of choice” and the NLC “can’t stand in his way” if he decides to leave.

While acknowledging Obi’s value as an “asset,” Upah emphasized the NLC’s priority is ousting Abure. This public discord raises questions about the party’s unity and its ability to mount a successful presidential campaign.