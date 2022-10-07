Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed unveil official campaign website

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed have released their official campaign website ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The Peter Obi-Baba-Ahmed campaign website was announced in a tweet via Obi’s verified Twitter handle on Friday morning.

According to the Labour Party presidential candidate, the website would be used to gather support for his aspirations for the top job of the land.

Recall that thousands of supporters on Saturday rallied in Lagos and some other states in the country for Obi in the first major campaign march for the 2023 presidential election.

In their numbers, Obi’s supporters marched on the highway service lanes in several districts in Lagos, Abuja the nation’s federal capital territory.

Obi supporters also rallied near the Lekki tollgate and some other major cities across the country.