Peter Obi almost denied entry into UK over identity theft

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the just concluded election was detained and questioned by the United Kingdom immigration during the Easter break as he traveled there for his holidays over an offense of identity theft committed by an imposter.

This was disclosed by Diran Onifade, Spokesman for LP’s Campaign Council in a statement on Wednesday, he said Obi was detained and questioned for a duplication offense. According to Onifade, Obi went to London to celebrate Easter and was saved by the spontaneous reaction of Nigerians at Heathrow Airport.

Onifade said Obi arrived at Heathrow Airport in London from Nigeria on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, and joined the queue for the necessary airport protocols when he was accosted by immigration officials who handed him a detention note and told him to step aside.

“He was questioned for a long time and it was very strange for a man who lived for over a decade in that country”.

“Since Obi’s face is already an international frame, especially for Nigerians, Africans home, and in Diaspora who are likely to be Obidients, the people quickly raised their voices wondering why he was being delayed,” Onifade narrated.

He further recounted that the immigration officials who were also taken aback at the reaction of the people were forced to reveal to those present why Obi was being questioned.

Onifade said that the implication of the offense is that the impersonator could be committing all kinds of weighty crimes and other dubious acts and it would be recorded in Obi’s name.

“Since the impersonator is still at large, the scenario is unimaginable as Obi could be implicated in a series of forbidden acts and even be framed in a manner that could be a huge embarrassment to him, his family, his party, the Obidient Movement, and indeed Nigeria, where he currently and indisputably remains the conscience of the people,” the LP campaign office spokesman said.