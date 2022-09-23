People’s experiences in life are meant to draw them closer to God – Agboola

Babatunde Omogbolahan Caleb Agboola (Tunde Caleb Agboola), a lay Bible teacher that focuses on disciple-making, in speaking about his recently published book, ‘Behold, I Make All Things New!’ with four sections, 13 chapters, and 262 pages; described himself as a disciple of Jesus Christ, a mentor, worship leader, and an engineer who earned his Ph.D. in aerospace engineering from Texas A&M University. Excerpts by SEYI JOHN SALAU

Tell us about your new book, ‘Behold, I Make All Things New!’?

The book provides a logical but Biblical defense and rationalisation for the goodness of God in light of the existence of evil to provide ultimate purpose, meaning, and hope amid experiences of evil, pain, and suffering. The book speaks to what theologians call “the problem of evil” or “Theodicy,” using logical, scientific, philosophical, and spiritual approaches.

What inspired you to publish the book?

My experience raising my beloved daughter, Ayanfe, with my wife inspired this book. Ayanfe was born with a genetic disorder.

Specifically, what is the central message of the book, and who are its target readers?

The book’s message is that a good God exists even though evil exists and that God has an eternal purpose and desire to have mature children from among human beings for all eternity. God’s eternal desire and purpose is what God is working all things (including every evil, pain, and suffering) to accomplish. All the evil, pain, and suffering that God allows (although inflicted by the devil and human beings) is because he has seen how he will work it all together to produce sons/daughters from among human beings. He is working everything (good or evil) for the ultimate good of bringing many sons to glory. The target reader are people who may be going through or knows someone who might be going through perpetual and inexplicable evil, pain, and suffering that has or is leading them to question/doubt the goodness of God.

How can the readers appropriate the message or the benefits of the book to their situations?

They will find understanding, ultimate meaning, purpose, and hope in and beyond their life’s difficult and painful experiences. And they will be able to appropriate the promises of our good God and, confidently, become God’s agent of promoting good in this world filled with so much pain, suffering, and evil. Below is a quote on the book’s message from the endorsement by Rev. (Dr.) Supo Ayokunle, CAN president 2016-2022, and the vice president of the Baptist World Alliance “This book is a compendium for all people in difficult situations and are asking the question of where is God? or why has the good God allowed this to happen to me? It is an antidote for depression caused by troubles of life. It’s academic, theological, spiritual, and practical richness makes it useful for readers from different backgrounds. It is a must-read for all who want to finish their life’s journeys well.”

How do you relate the book’s import to the situations around the world today, particularly in Nigeria, if you are in tune with the situations in the country today?

I believe reading the book will answer the questions in people’s minds about where God is in all of the suffering and pain. It will also show what people can do to partner with God to help minimise the pain, hopelessness, and evil perpetrated in the world and our beloved country, particularly regarding the church and other earthly institutions with delegated authority.

Where can we get copies of the book?

People can purchase the e-book on Selar and Amazon in Nigeria and some other countries. People can buy a paper copy on Jumia in Nigeria. Outside of Nigeria, the book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other stores worldwide.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly share your background with us?

I was born in Shomolu-Bariga, Lagos State Nigeria. My primary education began at Maxwell Nursery/Primary School, and I completed it at Alubarika primary school Bariga. My secondary education was at CMS Grammar school in Bariga. I grew up in a Christian home. I was born again in 1996 at the annual refreshing camp of the Lagos State Baptist Students Fellowship.

Finally, how would you describe your experience living outside Nigeria?

I left Nigeria for the United States in 2008 for my graduate studies. My experience living outside the country has been a mix of both ups and downs; but God has worked it all together for good.