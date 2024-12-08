People who threaten national security will face justice – Tinubu

…Decries killing of security personnel

President Bola Tinubu says whoever threatens Nigeria’s security, be it from internal or external perspectives, will be made to face Justice.

He said this during the graduation ceremony of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 17 of the National Institute of Security Studies (NISS), over the weekend.

Tinubu, who was represented by Nuhu Ribadu, national security adviser, however, assured that the federal government will ensure that whoever is made to face Justice will be treated with fairness, warning that the government will continue to maintain zero-tolerance stance toward security threats.

He noted that security agencies have made sacrifices of personnel, including 38 soldiers who recently lost their lives in an operational accident.

“The unity we see today in the security sector has never happened before. If you threaten Nigeria’s security, whether from within or outside, you will face justice, properly and fairly,” he said.

The warning came as the government battles internal insecurity, a major concern plaguing several communities, with the negative impact on food production, internal cohesion and huge public expenditure.

The institute, which is devoted to strengthening manpower in the security sector, graduated 91 participants, including representatives from five foreign countries.

Over the years, the institute has also played significant roles in strengthening collaboration between Nigeria and other African countries in tackling Nigeria’s security challenges.

Tinubu also highlighted the synergy as well as unity among Nigeria’s security agencies and the government’s determination to safeguard national stability.

He also harped on building stronger capacity and improved synergy among security agencies under President Tinubu’s administration.

Former Niger State governor, Babangida Aliyu, who chaired the event, in his remarks, proposed death penalty for anyone who kills security personnel as a panacea to the increasing attacks on military and paramilitary officers.

He revealed that Nigeria has lost a total of 229 police officers in the past 22 months.

