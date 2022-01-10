PennyTree begins associate programme to promote financial inclusion, create jobs

PennyTree, a digital lifestyle platform, has launched an Exclusive Associate Programme aimed at promoting financial inclusion and addressing youth unemployment in Nigeria.

Ayo Ogunlowo, co-founder, PennyTree said the financial inclusion and behavioural learning programme is aimed at reaching at least 100 young Nigerians and offering them reward for smart work.

He said the programme will help to cultivate interpersonal and finance management skills in youths, and create employment opportunities for them.

According to Ogunlowo, PennyTree’s Exclusive Associate Programme is designed to encourage young people that have smartphones and Bank Verification Number (BVN) to network, and to have effective communication skills.

“Participants of the programme will be known as Penn Exclusive Associates. The programme is set up with layers and tools which reinforces the values of hard and smart work with proper reward that enables participants to become financially disciplined (especially with savings). Participants will also get monthly bonuses and remuneration which ensure earning between ₦68,000 and ₦204,000 in 30 Days and build their network,” he said.

Ogunlowo alluded that Doyin Salami, the recently appointed chief economic adviser to President Buhari had projected that Nigeria’s unemployment rate would hit 40 percent by the end of 2021.

Read also: Other financial institutions contribute 10.62% to banking sector credit

Elsie Godwin, brand, marketing and corporate communications manager, PennyTree said the company is not just concerned about helping Nigerian youths to build saving culture and to make it seamless to save, but to provide young people with skills through additional education and training.

This, he said, will ensure that youths have a better shot at earning a good income in the global village.

To participate, Godwin said, interested Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35 can apply online at mypennytree.com/program, and must have a BVN, own a smartphone and be active on at least four of the top social media platforms in Nigeria.

“The Exclusive PennyTree Associate Programme has an iterative cycle of 30 Days and is now open for the first cycle. Application to the programme commences today January 10 and will close on January 14, 2022,” Godwin said.

He further said that partnering with thought leaders, life and career development coaches, PennyTree Exclusive Associate programme is designed to help participants upskill while earning an income.

PennyTree which was launched in December 2021, has experienced exponential growth and market acceptance, offering products and services such as utility bill payment, a wallet system that enables free transfer in record time, target savings that allow users to save frequently to meet a goal without charges, personal vault for locking away funds for a set period and earning reasonable interest and of course, Penn Rules which is expected to help users experience the possibilities of lifestyle and finance being mutually inclusive.