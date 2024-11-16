PDP’s Ajayi casts vote after battle with BVAS, says INEC compromised the exercise

Agboola Ajayi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has voted in the ongoing Ondo State governorship election.

Ajayi casts his vote after a few minutes of battle with the BVAS machine for accreditation.

He arrived at his polling unit 4, Idumado Quarter Kiribo Ese-Odo LGA, barely two hours after commencement of voting in the ongoing election.

During the accreditation process, it took the INEC ad-hoc staff about five minutes to capture the PDP following a struggle with BVAS.

Ajayi, who spoke with journalists said; “the system is percent. Things are not working. It took more than 10 minutes capture me, the candidate of PDP.

“If INEC can not organize a successful in election in one state you must know that we are running into anarchy.

“I think it’s deliberate on the part of INEC, the REC. We have said it severally that we don’t trust Barrister Olatoyin Babalola, that this woman can’t be fair. The system is compromised.”

