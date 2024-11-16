PDP complains of BVAS malfunction, as voting kicks off

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called the attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) deployed for the Ondo governorship election.

The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is an electronic device designed to read Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and authenticate voters.

According to the PDP’s Situation Room statement on Saturday morning, BVAS deployed at Unit 04, Ward 7, in Akoko West local government area could not be operated.

The election has yet to commence in the unit. “As at 8:45 am, election is yet to commence in unit 04 ward 7, AKOKO West due to faulty Bivas machine. INEC, please intervene,” PDP said.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa who is seeking re-election under the All Progressives Congress (APC), has cast his vote.

Governor Aiyedatiwa cast his vote at polling unit 6, Ward 4 Obenla community in the state.

Aiyedatiwa boarded a boat at the Ugbonla jetty to get to his polling unit.

However, accreditation and voting have commenced at Unit 46, Ward 4, Ijapo Estate, Akure-South local government area.

Recall that INEC promised that the election would be free and fair. INEC’s National Commissioner Supervising Ondo, Ogun and Osun States, Kunle Ajayi stated this in an interview on Friday.

