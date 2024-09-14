PDP Women Campaign Council tours Uhunmwode, Egor, Orhionmwon

Wife of the Edo State governor, Betsy Obaseki

…as Betsy Obaseki highlights women’s role in election

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Women Campaign Council, led by the wife of the Edo State governor, Betsy Obaseki, has continued its advocacy for competent leadership, making campaign stops across Uhunmwode, Egor, and Orhionmwon Local Government Areas.

The campaign, which aims to rally support for the PDP’s governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, and his deputy, Osarodion Ogie, also highlights the importance of women in the electoral process.

During a rally in Uhunmwode, Obaseki emphasised the need for voters to choose a candidate with the right experience and qualifications.

“When you have the kind of governor who has the brain, knowledge, exposure, experience from the private sector, has grown companies, managed people, and advised organisations globally, such a man is who we call ‘Man wey sabi,’” Betsy Obaseki stated, underscoring Ighodalo’s extensive experience in finance and economics.

At the event convened by the Edo State Commissioner for Education, Joan Oviawe, women from over 100 villages pledged their support for the PDP candidates.

Oviawe noted, “Uhunmwode women have always felt your impact, that’s why we are all here today.”

A defector from the Labour Party declared her support for the PDP, saying, “I decided today to leave the Labour Party for the PDP to support my sister, Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, and her husband to become the Governor of Edo State.”

In Egor Local Government Area, the atmosphere was electrified as the women’s campaign train arrived at the Council’s Secretariat Hall.

Council Chairperson, Eghe Ogbemudia, commended the efforts of Her Excellency, stating, “You can see today that I am succeeding in Egor Local Government Area because of the governor’s wife determination that women must not be intimidated in this state.”

Obaseki urged the women to prioritise competence in their voting choices. “This election is different. It’s not about politics; it’s another opportunity to choose someone competent to lead us,” she said.

Ifeyinwa Ighodalo echoed this sentiment, encouraging women to come out en masse for the upcoming elections: “If all the women in Edo State come out next Saturday, all detractors will retreat to their shells.”

The campaign also made a significant stop in Abudu, Orhionmwon Local Government Area, where Ifueko Ogie, wife of the PDP deputy candidate, emotionally recalled her childhood in the area. “I was born here in Abudu, and my childhood experiences here are unforgettable,” she remarked.

Mrs. Ighodalo added, “We fight for our husbands, but we fight for our children even more. This election is for our children’s future.”

Betsy Obaseki concluded by reinforcing the power of women in shaping governance: “Nigerians, we must understand the power we have to determine who will rule us. We must choose the competent person who will work for us, ensuring a better life for our children and future generations.”

The campaign events across these local governments highlighted the PDP’s commitment to women’s issues, emphasizing competence and progressive governance ahead of the elections.