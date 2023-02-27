PDP wins Akwa Ibom South senatorial district election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been announced winner of the Akwa lbom South Senatorial District after polling a total of 79,327 votes to defeat the All Progressives Party which secured 33,256 votes while the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came third with 19,336 votes.

Meanwhile, Godswill Akpabio of the APC has won Akwa Ibom North West senatorial election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in declaring Akpabio the winner of the contest for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Anthony Udoh, said that the former Minister Niger Delta Affairs, satisfied all conditions to be declared the winner having polled 115,401 valid votes.

The candidate of the peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Emmanuel Enoidem, who came a distant second polled 69,838 votes.

In his reaction shortly after his declaration as the winner of the Senatorial contest, the former governor of the state thanked the people who trooped out enmase to cast their votes for him, promising to represent them well at the red chamber.

” I stand before you all this morning to personally and publicly register my appreciation for the show of love and support which led to my victory today. I am very grateful because you did not allow your conscience to be bought over even when they brought money from Uyo. You rejected their money and voted for me.”