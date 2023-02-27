LP wins Edo South senatorial district, oredo federal constituency

Neda Imasuen, Edo South senatorial candidate for Labour Party (LP), has been declared winner of the district.

Imasuen was announced winner of the election by Obasuyi A, the returning officer of the Edo South senatorial district election, following his victory at the national assembly election conducted on Saturday, February 25.

Read also: Spread: APC manipulating Ebonyi, Imo, other results to force runoff – PDP

The returning officer, while announcing the results on Monday morning in Benin City, said Imaseun scored 167, 250 to defeat Matthew Iduoriyekemwen of PDP, who got 61, 749, and Asuen Valentine of APC, who polled 57, 933.

Similarly, Iyawe Eseosa, LP candidate for Oredo federal constituency, claimed the constituency seat with 49, 893 votes while the APC and PDP garnered 15,747 and 11,889, respectively.