PDP: Okowa rallies BoT members; says crisis will be resolved soon

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa and the party’s Board of Trustees Reconciliation Committee on Saturday in Abuja, revealed that efforts are on to end the party’s lingering crises

Governor Okowa and the acting BoT Chairman, Adophus Wabara, who spoke to journalists after the meeting at the Delta State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, expressed confidence that all stakeholders would for work for PDP success in 2023 general elections.

Okowa expressed confidence that no leader of the party would work against PDP in next year’s general elections.

“Governors and other members who are aggrieved are members of the party; I believe that my brothers would all work for the party. PDP is home and they belong to that home. They are not going to destroy their home,” he said.

The party’s crises got messier recently with revelations of alleged plans to bribe party members with unsolicited housing allowances, with six members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) returning about N200m allegedly used as bribes.

The issue heightened confusion in the party, pilling more pressures on others who are yet to return the money.

But Okowa assured that the PDP members are ready to work together to end the lingering crises.

“I do believe that we’ll continue to talk with ourselves and resolve the little issues that are left,” Okowa said.

Okowa, who described the closed door meeting as largely fruitful, said that the party leaders including governors were interacting to resolve difference within the party realising that there are several leaders within PDP from across the country.

“We understand that yet, there is some level of disagreement, but we will continue to stay in touch with ourselves to resolve the issues,” Okowa said.

The Delta State governor recalled that on Tuesday they were in the south East where the governor of Enugu state, hosted them very well, which he described as a very positive step forward.

“We had very useful interactions with all our leaders in the southeast and I think that is a great plus for us as a party.

“I believe too that you’re aware, too that we were in the southwest where we were very well received by Gov. Seyi Makinde and the stakeholders of the party. The few issues are still left on the table.

“I am sure we’ll come to discuss it and in the next few days, we are convinced that will be largely reconciled.”

Okowa advised Nigerians to be guided in making their choices on 2023 general elections by electing PDP and its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who has the capacity to address insecurity, economy, disunity and other challenges facing the country.

He said that Nigeria needed Atiku, a detribalised man with the right experience, humility, calmness to address present challenges and ready to keep Nigeria together.

“I believe that Abubakar is the answer to Nigeria. He has committed himself very clearly in his document to Nigeria ‘My Covenant with Nigerians’ others are still thinking of what they are going to do.

“They have not been able to commit themselves so that we can truly see of a truth if they have a pathway to solving the problems of Nigeria.

“Atiku is the man that is prepared for the job. He’s not going to learn on the job and his one man that is acceptable across the six geo-political zones of this nation.

“There is any other person that has the kind of credentials that he has. Atiku is the right person, Nigerians should think deeply and let us be guided that we need to work collectively to take Nigeria out of the decay that we have found ourselves.

“It is important that Nigerians work and support the PDP to deliver the Nigeria of our choice as we move into the future,” Okowa said.

On his part, Wabara said that the BoT special reconciliation committee visited Okowa on the ongoing crisis in the party and also to prefer solutions to those issues.

Wabara who said that the committee was properly briefed by Okowa, said that the committee members would soon meet Atiku and Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

“The committee is enlightened now on the issues and we’re moving forward. Like I said the last time, we have been going around and we met most of the governors.

“In the coming days, we will also meet with the principal, the Presidential candidate, former Vice President, Abubakar and from there we will proceed to meet with Governor Wike.

“We have met with some other governors; we have met Governor Samuel Ortom, Governor Seyi Makinde, Governor Ahmadu Fintri, Governor Ikpeazu and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

“We have what it takes to resolve this, and very soon we will resolve all these issues.”

Others at the meeting include former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki; former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Shuaibu Oyedokun.