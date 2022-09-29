Atiku/Okowa campaign is focused on the rescue Nigeria project – Bwala

The Presidential Spokesman, Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala has reacted to an alleged plot by certain members of the party to create a distraction from the party’s campaign.

In a statement he personally wrote, Bwala said: “Our attention has been drawn to a press statement by Chief Chinemerem Madu, a NEC member of our dear party of an alleged plan by some persons both within and outside the party to conduct press conference or issue a press release, calling for the removal or resignation of the National Chairman of our great party.

“Whatever the plans are, they are intended, in the statement of Chief Chinemerem, to create a distraction from the collective efforts by the party and its members to execute a rescue Nigeria project.”

The campaign spokesperson further said: “Our campaign council members were inaugurated today during the launching of books about our flag bearer, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar. For all intent and purposes, we are set to commence our campaigns from today (Wednesday), hence the alleged plan to destabilise the efforts.

Read also: Atiku rallies PDP members as party unveils campaign council

“He The kickoff drew large support and participation of our members as well as willing Nigerians with renewed resolve to work towards delivering on our mandate. Make no mistake, as a party we have moved on to what is ahead of us and refused to be distracted by any unnecessary distraction or drama.

“We call on our members to be aware of what lies ahead of us, the energy and enthusiasm it requires to execute with passion and precision the project that lies ahead. The promise of our ticket to the Nigerian people is quite clear and is designed to lead this country out of the doldrums.”

He urged all members of the party at all levels “to embark on community mobilisation and engage various groups as we look to win the undecided voters. The stakes are high; there is no sitting on the fence. As Nigerians go to the polls they would decide on their choices along the lines of superior promise on security, education, infrastructure, unity, economy etc.

“Pundits, experts are of the opinion that our candidate presents the best alternative for Nigeria. Our economic blueprint is adjudged as the best by experts and professionals. We are committed to this onerous task.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria and grant us a successful campaign.”