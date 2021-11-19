PDP Governors’ Forum donates N10m to slain Kogi woman leader’s Foundation

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has donated the sum N10million to the Salome Abuh Foundation.

This gesture was coming two years after the deceased woman leader in Kogi State was burnt alive.

The Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum made the donation on behalf of the Forum at the Chida International Hotel, Jabi, Abuja.

In his brief remarks, Maduabum hinted that the donation would help the family in rebuilding the homes destroyed by the arsonists.

While demanding justice for the PDP woman leader, the DG called on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to fish out all the perpetrators behind Salome Abuh’s death.

“We decided to show our presence here because we feel that the impunity as represented by the event that we are commemorating today has continued,” Maduabum said.

According to him, “It has continued because there is no serious response by the government in power to tackle impunity.

“Impunity is perhaps, the greatest problem we have in Nigeria. It is because of impunity that we have rampant corruption, because you can do anything and get away with it.”

“Impunity has led to massive bloodshed on a daily basis in Nigeria. People are killed wantonly; people are killed whimsically,” he lamented.

Until her gruesome murder by suspected political thugs, the late politician was the woman leader in Ofu Local Government Area of the state.