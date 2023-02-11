PDP files appeal against lawmaker who claimed he won A/Ibom governorship primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disowned the governorship claims by a member of the House of Representatives Member, Michael Enyong, insisting that Umo Eno remains its candidate for the 2023 Governorship election in Akwa Ibom State.

This is the basis of an Appeal No.CA/AB/CV/120/2023 filed by the PDP at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, challenging the judgment of a lower court in favour of Michael Enyong’s claims.

The PDP has also filed a Stay of Execution notice at the Appeal Court, pending the determination of the substantive appeal filed.

Hearing on the appeal is expected to commence next week.

Following the pending appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a federal high court in Abuja has adjourned hearing on the applications by the Governorship Candidate of the Party, Pastor Umo Eno.

Umo Eno in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1295/2022 is applying be joined in the suit as an interested party, and was also praying that the court grants stay of execution in the judgement given two weeks ago as well as set aside the earlier judgement.

However, the Federal High Court presided over by Obiora Egwatu, upheld the arguments of Enyong that since the PDP has already filed an appeal at the appellate court on the same matter, it was necessary for the High Court to adjourn till March 15, when the matter would have been concluded at the Appeal Court.

Defeated governorship aspirant of the party, Michael Enyong had gone to the Federal High Court in Abuja to obtain a judgement after declaring himself the authentic winner of the PDP primaries which he personally conducted in his compound.

The pending applications for stay of execution by both the PDP at the Appeal Court and the PDP Governorship candidate at the lower court, means that Pastor Umo Eno remains the candidate of the PDP for the Akwa Ibom State Governorship race.