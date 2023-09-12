PDP faults Tinubu’s legal team claim on PEPC judgment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the All Progressives Congress (APC) explanation on the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team (TPLT) header inscription on the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) judgment.

The party stated this through Debo Ologunagba, its national publicity secretary, in Abuja.

Ologunagba said that the PDP had meticulously examined the inscription of the header of TPLT on the Certified True Copies (CTC) of Wednesday’s judgment.

Read also: Tribunal judgement exposes petitioners’ poor legal research, trial plan-Akindiya

He said that the admission of the Tinubu Legal Team (TLT) that it scanned and watermarked its copy of the judgment with the inscription, “Tinubu Presidential Legal Team ‘TPLT’ was self-indicting.

“The rush by the TPLT in admitting that it imprinted on the CTC of the judgment smacks of a desperate attempt to dispel public scrutiny and ward off the possibility of more revelations regarding the issue.

“The PDP and indeed majority of Nigerians are not satisfied with the claims by the TPLT,” he said. NAN